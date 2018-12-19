Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Remus Uomo opens new store

19 December 2018By

Menswear brand Remus Uomo has opened its latest store at the Icon Outlet at The O2 in London.

The 1,600 sq ft shop is the brand’s second outlet store following the opening of a unit at the Galleria, Hatfield, which opened earlier in 2018.

Remus Uomo also has six full-price stores across the UK and Ireland, and more than 300 stockists globally.

