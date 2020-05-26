Reopening delay will have 'huge impact', say indies

Independent fashion retailers are “disappointed” at the two-week delay in non-essential stores being allowed to reopen, raising concerns over the financial impact of another fortnight without bricks-and-mortar retail trade.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday that non-essential stores in England will be allowed to reopen from 15 June as long as they are “Covid Secure”, under the terms of updated government guidance.

The original guidance from the government was that stores could possibly begin reopening from 1 June, and independents have expressed their concern at the two-week delay.

“I am very disappointed about the move of the opening date,” said Deryane Tadd, owner of St Albans-based premium womenswear store The Dressing Room. ”I was completely prepared for 1 June and had an action plan in place for this date, including my forecast figures and stock position all based on 1 June. I also had arranged for some of my team to return from furlough.

”This all has to change now, leading to reduced turnover, increased stockholding and disappointed staff. The financial impact of being closed for three months is huge. Any government-backed funding has still not materialised and stock is building up,” she added.

Julia Jaconelli, the owner of Guildford womenswear independent Courtyard echoed Tadd’s frustration: “I was very disappointed as we don’t have a huge amount to do in preparation. I am still struggling to get a loan and did not receive a government grant so am very grateful that most suppliers are being patient. ”

Jo Davies, owner of premium Wilmslow boutique Black White Denim agreed. ”I was staggered [at the announcement]. We were hopeful of 1 June and have been gearing towards that with our plastic screen for the till point and hand sanitiser ordered and talking to the team about coming back in gradually.”

She added that the new delayed date also leaves many retailers unable to recoup almost any lost trade before the next rent quarter day.

“Lockdown happened a week before rent quarter day [25 March] and now we will be reopening two weeks before the next rent quarter day [24 June] so out of that whole quarter we will only have had one full trading week.”

Others raised concerns over the government’s guidance to “close fitting rooms wherever possible”, with minister for the cabinet office Michael Gove telling BBC Breakfast today that shoppers will need to “exercise restraint” by not trying on clothing and testing goods ahead of purchase when stores reopen from 15 June.

“We are concerned about the closure of fitting rooms and feel that this may have an impact on trade,” said Penny Rawson owner of womenswear independent The Edit in Manchester.

”We are mostly worried about footfall when we open. The high street needs to be busy in order for us to take enough for it to be worth opening. We would have preferred to open on 1 June but I can understand the government feels people need time to implement the guidance. We have been very lucky to receive the government small business grant, there are other shops who haven’t due to being just over the rates limit. This is devastating for them and they must be desperate to open.”

Victoria Suffield owner of Winchester independent The Hambledon told Drapers she was “pleased to see a more definitive date”, but added that she was worried about practical considerations that are out of her control: ”How will local councils manage all the conflicting queues in every high street? I’ll have to bring shop floor staff back to work from furlough without any guarantee of enough turnover to cover additional wages.

”The guidelines for keeping staff and customers safe once we reopen are going to be pretty stringent and we’re just not going to have the footfall to generate the kind of business we once did. For the first time in The Hambledon’s history online will have to support bricks and mortar,” she said. ”It will be a very tricky balancing act in the first few months.”

Chief executive of the British Independent Retailer’s Association (Bira) Andrew Goodacre told Drapers: ”A large majority of independent retailers will be disappointed by a further two weeks of closure having worked hard to be ready to re-open on 1 June. I am concerned by another two weeks of closure for many businesses because a week of closure is another week closer to business failure.”

Independent businesses can access advice on how to reopen via the government website and Bira’s website.