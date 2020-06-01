Retail and leisure developments 'mothballed'

Retail developments are likely to be reviewed and possibly “mothballed” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, as landlords – faced with reduced incomes – reassess the viability of combined retail and leisure schemes operating under social-distancing restrictions, property experts have warned.

British Land announced last week that the planned 333,000 sq ft leisure extension to its Sheffield shopping centre Meadowhall – which was to include an open-air dining terrace, restaurants, cinema, gym and cafe court, intially earmarked for completion in early 2021 – is “unlikely to progress” in the current climate.

The landlord has now confirmed it will launch a public consultation on its revised plans for the centre this summer, before submitting a new planning application.

It revealed it had written down the value of its retail portfolio by 26.1% to £3.8bn ”as a result of ongoing structural changes” and the effects of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, rival Intu Properties has stopped work on Broadmarsh shopping centre in Nottingham in late March. The extension would combine leisure and shopping with a new cinema and bowling alley alongside existing retail.

A spokesman for the shopping centre owner said: ”Given the upheaval in the market, we have taken the difficult decision to pause further activity on the site so that we can take stock and review the next steps for the development.”

Retail property companies are facing cashflow issues from deferred or discounted rent payments for the first quarter, due on 25 March. Similar requests are being made by retailers ahead of the June quarter deadline, on 24 Junae, alongside an accelerated move to turnover-based rents.

One property agent told Drapers property companies would have other priorities for deploying capital at the moment rather than on development: “In the short term everything will be on hold because the property companies, whether it be the big institutions or the opportunist funds, are licking their wounds and wanting to shore up their balance sheets.

“Particularly on speculative developments [in which the property company bears the resposibility for developing and letting the scheme], we will probably have to spend quite some time understanding the new normal to work out demand and what we want to build to see if it’s viable. There is definitely going to be a pause for a period of time.”

Jonathan De Mello, head of retail consultancy at property agency Harper Dennis Hobbs, agreed that landlords will need to rethink current and future developments in light of social-distancing regulations: “It does mean that new retail developments are going to be mothballed or shelved for long periods of time, especially where they were predicated on a significant amount of F&B [food and beverage] and entertainment, like most of them were.”

“The premise of the Meadowhall extension was looking at food and beverage, entertainment and leisure, and before Covid the future of retail was all about harnessing experiences.

”That has now gone out of the window and the crisis has had a material damaging impact on people’s propensity to engage in large social groups.”

Another property expert said: ”The challenge is that the deals that retailers now want to move towards: turnover rent, lower rents and decreasing service charges means that investment isn’t viable.

“The industry will hit a stalemate: the landlords won’t be able to raise the funds and spend the money because there’s no return, and the retailers won’t want to pay any more because they can’t make enough money.”

One property insider told Drapers: “[A halt in development] will stop the oversupply of new space but I don’t think it’s the oversupply of new space that is causing a problem – it is really the reduced demand from retailers.”

Monsoon Accessorize looks set to be the next retailer to enter administration as a result of coronavirus crisis, leaving the future of its 220 store estate uncertain.

The current climate has continued to contributed to the oversupply of retail space on the market. Retailers including Oasis and Warehouse have shut their doors permanently in April after administrators failed to find a buyer. Meanwhile, retailers such as Debenhams and Clarks are taking the opportunity to accelerate the right sizing of their property portfolios.

The source added: “Unless you are at the convenience end, you want fewer and fewer stores. It will probably be a while before retailers feel a shortage in space.

“Where there is development, with a move towards turnover-based leases, the retailers will be part of a partnership approach in helping deliver that destination.”

De Mello agreed: ”If needed developments do not happen, this would be to the detriment of the locations they trade within longer term, in terms of both footfall and overall retail vitality.

“It is important that the plans for these developments take into account the new post-lockdown normal, but – even with substantial repurposing – should still be constructed if retailer demand is there.”