Retail jobs fall across the UK

The number of retail jobs on the high street dropped in every region of England, Scotland and Wales except London between 2012 and 2017.

The number of jobs in Wales experienced the steepest fall, down 10%, with Scotland dropping by 8.6% and Yorkshire and Humber was down by 7%, figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

In contrast, retail jobs in London grew by 6%.

The data shows that retail accounts for 25%-31% of high street employment.

The number of retail businesses on high streets also dropped, down 2% over the course of the five-year study. However, the number of retail businesses outside of high street areas grew by 6%.