Retail jobs fall across the UK

The number of retail jobs on the high street dropped in every region of England, Scotland and Wales except London between 2012 and 2017.
The number of jobs in Wales experienced the steepest fall, down 10%, with Scotland dropping by 8.6% and Yorkshire and Humber was down by 7%, figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.
In contrast, retail jobs in London grew by 6%.
The data shows that retail accounts for 25%-31% of high street employment.
The number of retail businesses on high streets also dropped, down 2% over the course of the five-year study. However, the number of retail businesses outside of high street areas grew by 6%.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.