Retail park sold for online warehousing space

6 January 2020By

Full screenravenside retail park

A 128,000 sq ft retail park has been bought for more than £50m and is reportedly set to be converted into warehouses for online retailers.  

Investment firm M&G has sold Ravenside Retail Park in Edmonton, north London, to warehouse company Prologis for £51.4m, the Daily Telegraph has reported. 

Tenants currently include Mothercare, Next, M&S, B&M and Poundland, among others. 

Robin Woodbridge, head of capital deployment for Prologis in the UK, told the newspaper the park would continue to operate as a retail park for the “foreseeable future, with potential redevelopment to industrial logistics in the medium to long term”.

It comes after M&G, which owns shopping centres across the country, said last week that it will continue the temporary suspension of its £2.5bn M&G Property Portfolio fund “until further notice”. 

The fund’s biggest holdings include shopping centres such as Fremlin Walk in Maidstone, Kent, the Gracechurch Centre in Sutton Coldfield, and the Bridgend Designer Outlet in Wales. 

Drapers has contacted M&G and Prologis for comment.

