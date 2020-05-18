Retail profit warnings rife in Q1 2020

This exceeded the 32 profit warnings recorded in the sector throughout the whole of 2019.

Three-quarters (28) of the warnings issued by listed retailers in the first three months of 2020 cited Covid-19 as the reason for issuing a warning, as many businesses experienced an ”abrupt slowdown” as a result of the crisis.

When compared with the same three months in 2019, the number of warnings issued by the FTSE retail sector more than trebled from 11.

However, the sector was already demonstrating signs of stress. By the end of February of this year – pre-lockdown – 10 FTSE retailers had already announced a “material downgrade” to their profit expectations.

EY’s report shows that “Specialty Retailers” issued the most profit warnings (13) in the quarter, followed by “Apparel Retailers” and “Home Improvement Retailers” (each issued 10). Specialty retailers are retailers and wholesalers ”concentrating on a single class of goods, such as electronics, books, automotive parts or closeouts”.

Julie Carlyle, EY’s head of retail, UK & Ireland, commented: “A number of retailers entered 2020 already grappling with significant long-term structural pressures, which have been exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19 and lockdown measures. With increased financial pressures and further shifts in consumer behaviour, we expect those structural challenges to accelerate.

“Many savvy retailers have responded to the crisis by quickly modifying their online operations. Others have used the opportunity to rethink their store portfolios or business model. Those that give their customers confidence and engender trust with positive behaviour, including supporting the community, will likely see the benefit of that from consumer goodwill in the longer term.”

EY expects the number of UK profit warnings to fall, but distress levels to rise, which echoes the 2008-to-2009 period and the aftermath of the financial crisis. Notably, there were more insolvencies in 2009 than 2008.

Carlyle added: “As retailers continue to navigate the changing situation and begin to enter the recovery stage, it will become increasingly important to understand the demographics they sell to, as well as how customer behaviour continues to shift.”