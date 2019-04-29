Retail rents fall as tough trading continues

Retail rents on prime high streets fell in the first quarter of the year, as tough trading and shop closures continue to bite.
High street rents fell 1% year on year in the first quarter of 2019, CBRE data shows.
Shopping centre rents fell 1.3% and retail warehouse prime rents fell 1% during the quarter, City AM reported.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.