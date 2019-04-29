Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Retail rents fall as tough trading continues

29 April 2019By

Retail rents on prime high streets fell in the first quarter of the year, as tough trading and shop closures continue to bite.

High street rents fell 1% year on year in the first quarter of 2019, CBRE data shows.

Shopping centre rents fell 1.3% and retail warehouse prime rents fell 1% during the quarter, City AM reported.

