Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Retail sales hit by biggest drop in a decade

27 June 2019By

Full screenHigh street

UK retail sales in June fell at the fastest annual pace since 2009, the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) has reported.

Tough comparisons were blamed for the drop, following the warm weather and World Cup mania that buoyed retail spending in June 2018.

The CBI’s monthly sales report found that the retail sales balance dropped to -42 compared with June 2018, and 58% of retailers reported that sales volumes were lower this year. Only 16% of retailers said they were selling more.

The figure is also a significant drop from May’s score, which was -27.

However, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, stressed that the negative figures were “not a convincing sign of an emerging consumer downturn”, as the balance had been “erratic” in recent months.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.