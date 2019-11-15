Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Retail sales slip in October

15 November 2019By

Retail sales fell last month as consumers remain cautious about spending. 

Sales fell by 0.1% between September and October, according to the Office of National Statistics, below analysts forecast of 0.2% growth. Sales were down across all retail sectors apart from food stores.

The fall in sales represented the weakest monthly figure since April last year.

