Retail sales slip in October

Retail sales fell last month as consumers remain cautious about spending.
Sales fell by 0.1% between September and October, according to the Office of National Statistics, below analysts forecast of 0.2% growth. Sales were down across all retail sectors apart from food stores.
The fall in sales represented the weakest monthly figure since April last year.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.