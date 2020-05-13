Retail suffers another record sales fall

Total retail sales in the UK plummeted 19.1% year on year in April, against an increase of 2.4% during the same month in 2019.

According to the BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor, this represents the worst decline since records began in January 1995. This fall was sharper than the three- and 12-month average falls of 7.5% and 2.3% respectively – both of which were record declines in themselves.

Stripping out declines from stores that have been mandated to close by the government due to the ongoing pandemic, UK like-for-like sales rose 5.7%, primarily due to online sales growth.

Meanwhile, online non-food sales increased by 57.9% in April, against a growth of 4% in April 2019. This is above the 12-month average growth of 8.5%.

Helen Dickinson, CEO of the BRC, said: “With lockdown measures in full swing, April saw a record fall in retail sales. For many non-food goods, such as clothing, footwear and large household items, the decline was particularly steep as consumers responded to lockdown conditions.

“The proportion of goods purchased online rose sharply, with products such as games consoles, bicycles, office equipment, and haberdashery, all high on the list. However, even the dramatic rise in online sales could not make up for the loss of instore purchases. Coronavirus has accelerated many of the trends seen prior to the outbreak and it is likely that as the lockdown wears on, these new shopping habits – such as the trend towards online purchases - will become more entrenched for many consumers.”

She added: “While retailers have a lifeline through various government loans and support, they need to know this will continue beyond the current deadlines. Government should also step in to support on rents for those retailers still facing rent costs, despite little or no sales. Without this, businesses may be forced to close – threatening jobs and further harming local communities. Monday’s Recovery Strategy was an opportunity missed to provide a clear and detailed roadmap, outlining when and how shops will reopen after the 1 June, so that retail can help get the economy moving and the public can get all the goods they need.”

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said: “With the nation firmly under lockdown throughout April, drastic retail sales declines were to be expected. Total sales fell a staggering 19.1% compared to last year – eclipsing any previous fall since records began – but that pain hasn’t been felt equally. So few physical stores, or indeed retailers, were open for business in the month, making like-for-like comparisons hard to establish, but the ability to continue trading or leverage online channels was beneficial for the fortunate few though.

“Aside from ‘essential’ retailers still operating physically, consumers have had little alternative but to log-on, and online sales were up nearly 60%. As you’d expect with consumers staying at home, the focus has been on home-related goods, as well as trying to keep entertained. Computing equipment, household gadgets, as well as toys and baby equipment were among the categories that performed strongly. Meanwhile, other non-food categories, especially fashion, experienced a significant decline.

“The disparities in retail continue, not only between ‘essential’ and ‘non-essential’, but also between those with an online channel and those without. Eyes are firmly fixed on how the easing of restrictions will impact consumer spending going forwards, with the acceleration of online sales likely here to stay and overall demand in certain categories, like fashion, remaining subdued for some time.”