Retail veteran calls for 'rental administration'

Robert de Keyser, managing director of fashion agency Jonny Drama, is urging the government to introduce new business rates and rent measures to give fashion retailers a chance of surviving when they reopen on 15 June.

De Keyser, who has previously worked at Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and John Lewis, has written to Business Secretary Alok Sharma proposing the immediate introduction of a new insolvency process.

His proposal, coined “rental administration”, aims to “ensure that landlords make their contribution to the survival of the high street”.

De Keyser says the Rental Administration would allow retail leaseholders to enter into a special, limited administration where the only creditors affected would be landlords and rates authorities. Having entered into rental administration, the retail business owner would then buy back the business, but without the lease in its old form. All parties, including landlords, would then be bound into a new lease, of the same duration as the previous one.

Under its terms, the amount payable by retail business owners would be calculated on a percentage of turnover in the previous 12 months. Rates would be levied using a similar formula. All other creditors and assets would be taken into the new company intact.

De Keyser said: “The rental administration I am proposing would be simple and cost effective. It could be entered without loss of reputation or stigma being attached to individuals and businesses. It would be equable in introducing a sliding scale of property overheads to be adjusted in keeping with turnover. This would ensure landlords play their part in restoring economic prosperity in the post-corona world and also that they would benefit from the long-term survival of their tenants businesses.

“For the initial period of inevitable decline in turnover, their income would decrease proportionately. Then, once it recovers, rents and rates will rise again. The fact is that, without the scheme, turnover for many simply will not recover. Fashion outlets, department stores and thousands of other retailers will simply go out of business, devastating the High Street, casting thousands out of work and leaving the landlords with no rental income.”

He added: “The government has been ingenious and generous in designing schemes to help businesses cope with the lockdown and its dire economic consequences. Introducing a rental administration would be in keeping with other measures. It would bring relief to a vital sector and ensure that the pain and rewards of recovery are equally spread. Without it, 15 June will mark the start of a high street apocalypse.”

Meanwhile, fashion wholesale agencies and distributors across the UK are calling to be included in the Covid-19 business rates grant and relief schemes. London-based Jonny Drama is one of the signatories.