Retail Week MD exits for Retail Trust

Retail Trust, the main charity for the retail sector, has appointed Retail Week managing director Chris Brook-Carter has its new chief executive.

Brook-Carter has been managing director of Retail Week, owned by Ascential, since 2016.

He will join the charity in May, replacing incumbent CEO Richard Boland who retires at the end of April.

“We are pleased to have secured someone with such relevant understanding and knowledge of the future shape and needs of retailing and with the commitment and passion to drive forward the wellbeing strategy of the Trust”, Alistair McGeorge, chair of The Retail Trust board of trustees, said.

Brook-Carter said: “I have admired the fantastic work of Richard and the team for many years and believe the services they provide have never been more essential. I very much look forward to working with all my new colleagues to ensure the Trust remains at the heart of how retail excels in its commitments to the welfare of all involved in the sector.”