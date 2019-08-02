Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Retailers ahead of target with sustainability

2 August 2019By

Full screenoxford street

Several leading retailers are to meet their carbon emissions targets two years early as part of the British Retail Consortium’s “Better Retail Better World” initiative.

Almost 30 retailers have signed up to the programme to meet goals including reducing carbon emissions by more than a third and cutting the proportion of waste sent to landfill to just 2%.

The latest firms to join are Missguided and New Look.

Carbon emissions were reduced 36% in absolute terms, surpassing the 2020 target of 25%.

Relative to shop floorspace, carbon emissions from stores, and energy-related carbon emissions from store deliveries were down 67% and 47% respectively. Efforts to tackle carbon reduction include the use of bio-fuels and renewable energy across the supply chain.

However, other areas, such as transport emissions and greenhouse gases from refrigeration, continue to need more work.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “We are facing a climate emergency. It is ever more important for businesses to unite to tackle these global challenges. While we can see significant progress being made, we should not underestimate the scale of the challenge before us.

“The public want to know that the food they eat, the clothes they wear and the goods they buy, are ethically made and responsibly sourced. Better Retail Better World brings together retailers to collaboratively play their part in creating a sustainable future.”

Nitin Passi, founder and CEO of Missguided, said: “Collaboration between retailers to deliver on UN Sustainable Development Goals and address the challenges our industry faces in sustainability, ethical supply chains, and workers’ rights, is more than just vital – it’s the only way to bring real, lasting change.”

