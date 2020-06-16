Retailers breathe a sigh of relief as retail reopens

Multiple and independent retailers were encouraged by early trading as they reopened their doors in England this week after the three-month lockdown.

A steady flow of customers emerged hit the high streets on Monday, and queues formed outside branches of Primark, TK Maxx and JD Sports. Footfall on the first morning rose 41.7% across England compared with last week – although it was down 34.2% year on year – and retailers were left feeling positive about trading.

“We were really pleased with the initial response on Monday,” the chief executive of one high street retail group told Drapers. “Store teams and customers have both been a little nervous, but I think sales [from Monday] will be comfortably up on the year from the physical stores we have opened.”

He added that although the retailer had prepared for a “deluge of returns [to the store] as the ecommerce returns rate through lockdown has been much lower than usual” so far, it had received “very few”.

Another high street managing director said: “Trading on Monday was better than our conservative forecasting, and outside-of-London [business was] much stronger. Feedback was positive from customers about safety measures.”

Under new government guidelines, retailers have had to adapt their stores to comply with the 2 metre social-distancing regulation and increased sanitation. For many this meant limiting store capacity, providing PPE (personal protective equipment) for staff and customers, and closing changing rooms.

“We had good feedback from staff and customers about safety measures we’d put in and how we’d put their safety first,” said one high street chief executive. “At a few stores, we did have to help customers queue at the door to establish a ‘one in, one out’ [rule] and social distancing.”

She added: “Our market towns and larger towns performed well.”

Footwear retailer Kurt Geiger reopened 24 of its 57 stores on 15 June, and reported a 50% increase in sales from them compared with the same day last year.

Premium department store Selfridges told Drapers on Monday: “We have been pleasantly surprised by the response as we reopened our doors. We are, of course, conscious this is day one, but today has exceeded our expectations. Shoes and accessories have done particularly well.”

Fellow department store Debenhams said: “We were pleased with the first day of reopening in England [on Monday], following the reopening of our Northern Irish stores last week. It is very early days of course, but we look forward to opening most of our remaining English stores on Wednesday.”

Some high street retailers have taken a phased approach to reopening to avoid queues outside of stores.

One head of retail said: “We will open two stores only from [Tuesday] to pilot the processes we need to put in place and then gently reopen the remaining stores over the coming weeks. We wanted to avoid exactly the kind of [queuing and crowding] behaviours we’ve seen [on Monday] morning.

“We are trying to be thoughtful to our store teams and their local communities, and ensure that we do not lose our brand in a frenzy of commercial activity.”



Independents were also positive after their first day of post-lockdown trading.

“Trade for Monday was great,” said Deryane Tadd, owner of St Albans-based premium womenswear store The Dressing Room. “It was a really uplifting day and we actually found that people were fairly relaxed about the measures. They were mindful to do the right thing and happy to be guided by ourselves.

She added: “It will take time and I am under no illusions that trade will just snap back to normality, but today has been a positive step in the right direction, and it is wonderful to see so much support for small businesses right now.”

Victoria Suffield, owner of Winchester independent The Hambledon, which has initially opened by appointment only, told Drapers: “Broadly, people seemed very confident and view safety measures very positively.”

However, she expressed concerns about crowding outside the store as footfall picks up: “Our street is going to be very busy and we can’t really police all the conflicting queues outside our building. I’m just hoping people will be sensible, and that our local BID [business improvement district] and the CSOs [civil society organisations] will step in if it becomes too fractious.”

Jo Davies, owner of premium Wilmslow boutique Black White Denim, said: “Based on an average Monday, footfall was good. Some of it was tentative, with people feeling guilty about wanting to shop, and some of it was eager and determined with shoppers making up for three months of retail closure.

She added: “I was left feeling very positive. The customer wants nothing more than to get their old life back: there’s no desire for a new normal, most just want the old normal back again.”