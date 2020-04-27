Retailers call for Sunak to bin business rates bill

The retail sector has called on chancellor Rishi Sunak to withdraw “disastrous” legislation that would bring forward the next revaluation of business rates to 1 April 2021.

The Non-Domestic Rating (lists) Bill was introduced in the House of Lords by the Government on 18 March, a day after the chancellor announced its £2bn package of financial coronavirus support including a year’s business rates holiday for retailers.

However, with Royal Assent, the legislation would allow the government to set business rates bills for a minimum of the next three years based on rents being paid on 1 April 2019, prior to coronavirus.

The British Independent Retailer’s Association (Bira) and ratings advisory Altus Group are now asking the government to keep the next revaluation originally planned for 2022.

They argue that the virus has called a downward pressure on rents with more than 20,000 shops forecast to close permanently.

Andrew Goodacre, chief executive of Bira, said: “The current proposal would be disastrous for all businesses that pay non-domestic rates” adding “we must have the reference point for determining future rates bills at a time post coronavirus so they are an accurate assessment taking into account the full impact once this crisis has passed.”

Alex Probyn, UK president at Altus Group, added: “a revaluation in 2022, based upon open market rents in 2021, would provide a complete reset of rateable values taking into account the state of the market after the crisis has passed.”

“It is far more beneficial economically to tie the new rateable values, under the next revaluation cycle, to the post Covid-19 emerging economic circumstances with physical circumstances a year in advance, when matters will have more chance of being back to normal and business confidence has started to return.”