Retailers count costs amid Brexit uncertainty

Retail businesses face “mounting costs with each passing day” that there is no clarity on Britain’s departure from the European Union, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) has warned.

MPs voted last night by 312 to 308 to reject a no-deal Brexit under any circumstances. Tonight, MPs will vote again on whether to ask the EU for permission to delay the date of departure.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “We welcome MP’s commitment to taking no deal off the table, however, it remains the default option if nothing else can be agreed. Until a solution is found that can command the support of the House of Commons, it is impossible to guarantee that a disastrous no deal is avoided.

“Furthermore, businesses face mounting costs with every passing day as they try to mitigate the disruptive effects of leaving without a deal. A no deal Brexit is bad for businesses, bad for consumers and bad for the country. If MPs wish the British public to avoid higher prices and less choice on the shelves, they must consider any option which secures a transition period after the withdrawal date.”