Retailers demand pandemic lease terms

Retailers are pushing landlords for pandemic clauses to be inserted into leases and negotiating new rent terms including rent-free periods across their closed store estates.

Property sources have told Drapers that retailers that are taking new stores, negotiating on break clauses or renegotiating existing terms are routinely requesting to add terms to mitigate the effects of virus outbreaks. The Covid-19 coronavirus has forced the closure of all non-essential shops since 24 March.

As revealed exclusively by Drapers online Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) Group is including a pandemic clause into new leases for Bonmarché stores. The group will not be required to pay rent on the stores until the government lockdown is lifted and stores are permitted to reopen. It also means that should another pandemic hit and national or local restrictions enforced, rents will be paused or even refunded until the lockdown is lifted.

One retail property consultant said: "[Several retailers] started asking for this around a month ago, and now others are following suit.

Meanwhile, Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group has served notice on an undisclosed number of stores with lease breaks or those that are due to expire. Arcadia will enter negotiations with landlords, rather than closing the stores permanently. Arcadia declined to comment.

Cécile Reinaud, founder of maternity brand Séraphine, which has four stores in London and several worldwide, told Drapers the landlord of her Marylebone store had agreed to her paying rent monthly in arrears instead of quarterly up front, to help with cashflow. She is also seeking to negotiate rent frees on other stores during lockdown.

One property agent told Drapers: “Every retailer is asking to go rent free until the lockdown is lifted, and nearly everyone has been offered it.

“In an ideal world, retailers would want to get three months rent free, then to have turnover-based rent from June until the end of the year. Retailers have asked if they can do turnover-only until the end of the year.” He added: “A coronavirus pandemic break clause is quite standard now on new leases.”

Another retail property consultant told Drapers: “[Several retailers] started asking for this around a month ago, and now others following suit. Retailers are all coming up with their own ways of wording this [pandemic clause], and it’s whether landlords agree. On new stores, landlords have no choice, but I can’t see why landlords would want to agree to it on old stores.”

A source from one retail investment firm agreed: “Covid-19 pandemic clauses are quite a big risk for all parties [landlords, retailers and the banks] to take on. Most landlords are saying they daren’t agree to them [on existing properties].

“If you were to sign a pandemic clause today, for example, then the landlord might not receive rent for nine months. It’s not an unreasonable request for retailers to ask, but equally, how can a landlord take on that risk? If they get no rent, then they can’t pay bills either – landlords can’t just stomach losses for the period.”

He added: “It’s the wrong climate to be holding one party to ransom right now – it needs to be collaborative. The emphasis needs to be assisted on all businesses’ cashflow.”

Retail and property groups, meanwhile, are lobbying for government support do cope with lockdown. The British Retail Consortium, British Property Federation and Revo this week who wrote to chancellor Rishi Sunak asking for government to underwrite rents in the retail and leisure sector that are “unpayable” because of the lack of cashflow.

Reinaud welcomed the proposal: “We need the government’s support because several UK landlords have not been overly helpful, while landlords in the US have been more positive about not paying rent.

“The government could help by saying landlords are not allowed to take ownership of a premises if we aren’t able to pay the rents.”

Reinaud added: “Landlords not asking for rent while stores are closed would be the right move and very fair because our losses are much greater [than theirs]. Then when stores reopen footfall will be slower, so it should then perhaps turn to turnover-based or reduced rents after the lockdown.

“I think it will depend on the sector, but in our case it is pregnant women who are very scared of catching the virus and will not want to shop in stores after the lockdown. Break clauses could also be accelerated.”