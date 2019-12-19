Retailers overestimate Christmas delivery times

UK retailers are overestimating delivery times over the peak trading period to “avoid ruining Christmas for shoppers”, new research has found.

Average promised delivery time rose by one third to 5.3 days in 2019, compared with four days in 2018, a survey by consulting firm Kurt Salmon shows.

Despite the additional leeway, retailers have struggled to meet their delivery promise, with one in four failing to deliver as expected.

Meanwhile, customers are also being asked to spend more to reach the threshold to qualify for free delivery. The median spend for free delivery rose by 9% year on year to £50 in 2019.

Among the retailers surveyed, household names John Lewis, Next and B&Q, were the top retailers with the fastest delivery, getting items to customers on the next day.

“In recent years, retailers have suffered by over-promising during the holiday season, hoping to win out by pledging fast deliveries that they haven’t been able to fulfil”, Siobhán Géhin, managing director at Kurt Salmon, said. “This year we’re seeing more retailers take a cautious approach, preferring to under-promise and over-deliver. In other words, it seems that many high street retailers have decided not to try and beat the likes of Amazon in a game of convenience, instead focusing in different areas to win the loyalty of customers.”