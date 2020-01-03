Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Retailers 'pushed discounts' in December to entice shoppers

3 January 2020

Shop prices fell by 0.4% year on year in December, as retailers sought to drive sales in the run-up to Christmas.

The figure was flat compared with November, but below the 12-month average of 0% growth, the BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index showed.

Non-food prices fell by 1.5% year on year in December, compared with a 1.6% decrease in November.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Shop prices continued to fall in December as receding inflationary pressures, weak consumer demand and intense competition combined to keep price increases at bay. 2019 was a particularly challenging year, with historically weak sales growth. Food inflation was steady as pressures from the global market trickled down to the consumer, however, at 1.4% it was a modest increase compared with historic inflation rates.

“As non-food retailers competed for discretionary spend, they have felt the brunt of weak sales. It is no surprise that December non-food prices fell significantly below the 12-month average for the fifth consecutive month as retailers pushed discounts in one last attempt to entice Christmas shoppers.”

