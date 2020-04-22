Retailers reopen 'the right way' online

Relaunching online operations with limited stock and increased safety measures is the best way for retailers to survive the coronavirus pandemic, industry experts have said.

Last week Next, Quiz, River Island and Fenwick relaunched their online operations, which had been halted for several weeks as a safety precaution against Covid-19. Footwear retailer Schuh reopened its website on 3 April.

Next re-opened online in 14 April in a “very limited” way selling low volumes having implemented extensive additional safety measures including; one way systems and new walkways, changes to the allocation of work to ensure two-metre distancing and providing sanitisation equipment.

The business had reached its new self-imposed daily order limit by 8.30am on the relaunch date, and by 7.45am the following day.

“Next has set a limit on a certain number of units, reverse-engineering its original online distribution model – it’s an ingenious idea,” Daniel Bobroff, founder of technology advisory firm Coded Futures told Drapers.

“It’s a sign of things to come, with retailers beginning to think in different way about their businesses. What Next has done is particularly noteworthy, as you would never have possibly imagined that they would have had to have implemented this strategy.”

Retail analyst Mark Pilkington said Next halting orders so soon after relaunching is a positive sign for trading in the weeks ahead: “This pent-up demand indicates that there is still an appetite among consumers for fashion, despite the supposed emphasis on essentials such as food. This impression is supported by the positive trading being experienced by a number of my clients in the ecommerce space.

However, he added: “How long the online companies can keep going in lockdown depends on how well capitalised they are. Next is pretty well capitalised and has said that it could sustain lost sales of 25% without breaching its banking covenants. Other online retailers are not as well financed, and, with venture capital money drying up, we will almost certainly see some bankruptcies or forced mergers.”

A few retailers, including TK Maxx and Moss Bros, are keeping their online operations closed.

“Most retailers are still operating online – the ones that aren’t are a minority,” John Stevenson, analyst at Peel Hunt told Drapers.

“Superdry, Ted Baker, Boden, are all still operational. I imagine most of those who are not will come back online now after Next because they’re all stuck on a mountain of spring product that need to go. I don’t think many can really afford to keep it. Those retailers that haven’t got the balance sheet will need to liquidate everything they can.”