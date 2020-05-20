Retailers resort to Sales to shift SS20 stock

Faced with excess stock and subdued demand amid the coronavirus crisis, retailers are turning to discounting to clear spring/summer 20 product and drive traffic with deals of up to 50% off seasonal stock.

Last week, Marks & Spencer launched huge half-price discounts online with its “Rainbow Sale” from which 10% of the purchase price will be donated to NHS Charities Together.

However, M&S is not alone – with stores having now been closed for eight weeks – high street and ecommerce players are rolling out deep discounts to shift stock.

The number of fashion discounts are up 43% year on year for the week to 17 May, data from retail sales aggregator and online market place Lovethesales.com shows.

French Connection is offering 50% of all spring fashion, Boohoo Group-owned Karen Millen has launched a 40% Sale across its ecommerce site and Topshop is advertising up to half-price savings. Asos, Moss Bros, TM Lewin and JD Sports are among the other retailers offering promotions.

Department stores are also trying to shift stock with discounts. Debenhams, which is currently undergoing a ‘light touch’ administration, is offering a range of discounts across womenswear. including up to half price dresses, tops, swimwear and shoes, as well as 30% off lingerie and nightwear.

House of Fraser was offering 20% off all online purchases until 18 May, with selected discounts now increased to 30%. John Lewis is running discounts on its own-brand ranges, including 30% off own brands Kin and Modern Rarity, and matching third-party brand discounts with its ”Never Knowingly Undersold” promise.

“Everyone has an enormous stock problem, as none of us predicted this before we bought our spring/summer stock in,” the chief executive of one high street retailer told Drapers. “The stock [retailers] were able to get out of [with cancelled orders] was negligible in comparison to your intake. We’ve been able to sell through quite a lot online but it has been promotionally led.

“We’ve also recoded a lot of our stock to put summer ranges into the early part of autumn. However, next spring we could see bargains galore with the return of spring 20 seasonal stock that needs to be shifted.”

Topshops is on Sale online

The head of retail at one high street multiple said the crisis had highlighted the “risky approach” of buying too heavily that is prevalent across the industry: ”The UK market will have to rely on heavy marking down, not just at the end of this season, but right the way through the autumn/winter season to clear its stock and to drive sales to help keep cashflow moving.

”It is the result perhaps for many of a strategy of buying too heavily for many years now. Many brands have taught their customers to buy during Sale times because of their need to clear their stocks each season. The virus and subsequent lockdown has just shown this up for the risky approach that it is.”

The managing director of another high street brand said to “avoid promo fatigue” it was offering varied discounts throughout the crisis: “We ran a ’50% off everything’ deal last bank holiday and will be doing the same this coming bank holiday.

“However, in between that, we have been running at full price or offering short, sharp selected discounts of 25%.”

The MD anticipates that spring Sales will continue for longer than usual with full price autumn delayed.

One ecommerce chief executive told Drapers he expects “in July to witness markdowns similar to Black Friday”.

However, he noted that footfall was likely to “take a real beating” when non-essential stores reopen, and consumers were likely to “slow down on impulsive buying”.

Another high street chief executive agreed: ”Opening up is going to be challenging enough and opening up to a massive markdown is going to be even more so. That’s before we knew what the social distancing measures would add into the mix.

”We’ll end up in markdown as we open but normally we’d hope the shop is heaving with people fighting over the £20 knitwear. Social distancing doesn’t even allow any of the browsing, so it will be fascinating to see how that pans out.”