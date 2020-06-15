Retailers to reopen today after coronavirus lockdown

Retailers across the UK will reopen their bricks-and-mortar stores in England today [Monday 15 June] for the first time in around three months.

This follows the business secretary Alok Sharma’s announcement last week that all non-essential shops could return to business from 15 June, after they were closed to stem the spread of the virus.

The measures are part of the second phase of the government’s plan to ease lockdown restrictions, the roadmap for which was first announced on 10 May.

All non-essential shops such as high street retailers and department stores can open their doors from today. Fashion stores, book shops, electronic retailers, photography studios and auction houses are among the businesses that are allowed to reopen as long as they follow the government’s Covid-19 guidelines.

Retailers including John Lewis, Next, Kurt Geiger and Monki are taking a phased-approach to store re-opening today. However, Primark will reopen all 153 of its stores across England, and Marks & Spencer is opening all 25 Outlet stores today.