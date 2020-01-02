Returns to jump on ‘takeback Thursday’

A study commissioned by Royal Mail found the average online shopper in the UK sends back an online purchase every month. Meanwhile, three in five online shoppers would be unlikely to use a retailer again if they have a difficult returns experience.

A total of 76% of those surveyed said speed of refund is the most important element of the returns process; 73% said clearly signposted returns information on the retailer’s website is also key and 72% of shoppers want clear guidance about which returns labels to use.

A total of 58% of shoppers are more likely to use a retailer if they offer a “try before you buy” service.

A spokesperson from Royal Mail said: “With the festive season now over, January is the busiest time of the year for returns. Having a clear, user-friendly returns policy has never been more important. It is a vital part of the online shopping experience. For retailers, ensuring their returns experience is in line with consumers’ expectations is key. Over a third of shoppers would purchase more items if a ‘try before you buy’ option was available from a retailer, so it’s important to consider putting such a service at the heart of your returns offering.”