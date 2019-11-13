Revenue soars at Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group has announced a 16.9% jump in revenue to €928.3m (£795m) for the first nine months of 2019.
The international ecommerce giant, which owns websites including The Iconic, Zalora and Dafiti, made an adjusted EBITDA loss of €37.8m (£32.4m) for the nine months – an improvement on a loss of €45.9m (£39.3m) for the same period last year.
Net merchandise value increased by 23% to €1.2bn (£1.02bn), and the number of orders rose to 24.3 million for the period. Active customer numbers rose 15% to 12.4 million.
Christoph Barchewitz and Patrick Schmidt, Global Fashion Group’s co-chief executive officers, said: “We have focused on enhancing our market-leading customer experience through broadening our assortment, enhancing our app functionalities and further cementing sustainability as a key pillar of our business.”
