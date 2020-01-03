Revenues rise at Hush

Women’s clothing and lifestyle brand Hush has reported a 37% year-on-year rise in revenues to £40.8m for the 52 weeks to 30 March 2019.

The retailer’s gross profits increased by 25% compared with the same period in 2017/18 to £17.7m. However, operating profit decreased by 14% to £4.7m, while profit before tax dropped by 13%, also to £4.7m.

During the year, customer acquisition was up 15% and the existing customer database also grew by 26%. Hush said this reflected “effective” marketing activity and targeted investment in the brand’s digital channels. It reported “significant” growth in sales across both its own retail channel (primarily its ecommerce site) and its concession channel, which includes physical retail and ecommerce sales through national retail partner John Lewis.

Hush exclusively partnered with John Lewis in 2016, and now has concessions in 36 of its 52 stores across the UK, as well as online. They account for roughly one-third of the brand’s turnover.

Meanwhile, the company said the UK’s planned exit from the European Union is not anticipated to cause any “significant” or “direct” problems.

Hush was founded in 2003.