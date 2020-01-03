Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Revenues rise at Hush

3 January 2020By

Full screen20190612 hush bordeaux 02 027 srgb

Women’s clothing and lifestyle brand Hush has reported a 37% year-on-year rise in revenues to £40.8m for the 52 weeks to 30 March 2019. 

The retailer’s gross profits increased by 25% compared with the same period in 2017/18 to £17.7m. However, operating profit decreased by 14% to £4.7m, while profit before tax dropped by 13%, also to £4.7m. 

During the year, customer acquisition was up 15% and the existing customer database also grew by 26%. Hush said this reflected “effective” marketing activity and targeted investment in the brand’s digital channels. It reported “significant” growth in sales across both its own retail channel (primarily its ecommerce site) and its concession channel, which includes physical retail and ecommerce sales through national retail partner John Lewis. 

Hush exclusively partnered with John Lewis in 2016, and now has concessions in 36 of its 52 stores across the UK, as well as online. They account for roughly one-third of the brand’s turnover.

Meanwhile, the company said the UK’s planned exit from the European Union is not anticipated to cause any “significant” or “direct” problems. 

Hush was founded in 2003. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • allsaints since 1994 cmyk 300 dpi 09

    AllSaints' holy grail: product, marketing and distribution

    31 October 2019

    Chief executive Peter Wood’s dogged focus on product, marketing and distribution has helped get struggling AllSaints’ operating profit back in the black. But is the new strategy sound enough to withstand future headwinds?

  • allsaints manchester

    Investments pay off at AllSaints

    31 October 2019

    Operating profit at AllSaints climbed to £3.6m in the 52 weeks to 2 February, compared to a loss of £6.2m in the 53 weeks to 3 February 2018, as investments in its non-retail channels started to bear fruit. 

  • 3086706 shopdirect

    Losses grow at Shop Direct

    24 October 2019

    Shop Direct has reported a loss before tax of £185.5m for the 52 weeks to 30 June, compared with a £24.9m loss in 2017/18, after it made a £241m provision for “customer redress payments for historical shopping insurance sales”.  

  • Steve rowe 02

    M&S chief: ‘Poor performance down to execution’

    6 November 2019

    Marks & Spencer’s lacklustre clothing and home performance was the result of poor availability and operational issues, chief executive Steve Rowe has said.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.