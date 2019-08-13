Reversible value: introducing womenswear label Isabel Manns

New York-trained, London-based designer Isabel Manns has previously worked for Burberry, Emilia Wickstead and Naeem Khan, and for autumn 19 launched the debut collection of her eponymous womenswear brand.

The brand states its goal as aiming to produce versatile styles that are “two outfits in one”. In reality, this means a surprisingly chic update on the concept of reversible garments.

Slinky slip dresses, satin tops and fluid culottes are made with one side in a plain, block colour and the reverse side featuring a subtle, yet eye-catching print. For the debut autumn 19 collection, the prints, which Manns designs herself, reference aerial views of the Dutch countryside.

Manns hopes her modern take on reversible dressing can help reduce the number of items shoppers need in their wardrobes.

Products are made in the UK by manufacturers that focus on sustainable production and minimising waste.

The brand launched for autumn 19 with a direct-to-consumer site and Wolf & Badger as its single stockist. For spring 20, the brand is expanding further into wholesale.

Wholesale prices range from £84 for tops to £325 for an evening gown; 07747 608851; isabelmanns.com