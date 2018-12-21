Review of the year 2018: Drapers' most-read stories

Look back on 2018 to see what Drapers readers thought were the most interesting stories of the year.
2018’s most popular
1. In The Style: the £30m brand born in a bedroom
2. How Asos founder Nick Robertson built a £1.4bn business
3. Exclusive: Debenhams ‘culls’ head office teams
4. House of Fraser to shut half its stores
5. Six challenges fashion retail faces in 2018
6. Clarks CEO Mike Shearwood exits over ‘conduct’
7. The Original Factory Shop CVA store closures revealed
8. Sports Direct acquires House of Fraser
9. The family history of River Island: Bernard Lewis and Ben Lewis
January
1. Zara to launch first online-only store in London
2. New Look property list fuels disposal speculation
3. M&S names fashion stores set to close
5. East falls into administration
6. Suppliers outraged at Arcadia discount demands
7. Departures at top of Shop Direct tech team
8. River Island hires Topman managing director
9. Drapers Next Generation: celebrating young fashion retail talent
February
2. Further changes to House of Fraser top team
3. Redundancies loom at Missguided
4. New Look MD Danny Barrasso departs
5. Exclusive: Maria Hollins exits HoF as David Walker-Smith joins
6. Exclusive: Harvey Nichols buying boss exits
7. Sir Philip Green ‘mulls Arcadia sale’
8. Exclusive: EWM Group buys Berwin & Berwin out of administration
9. Exclusive: Pantone names autumn 18’s top 12 colours
March
1. Instagram launches shopping function in the UK
2. Exclusive: Jigsaw CEO Peter Ruis exits
3. New Look CVA and potential job losses revealed
4. Zalando replaces 250 marketing jobs with AI
5. Ex-New Look CEO Anders Kristiansen resurfaces
6. Exclusive: M&S makes key womenswear hire
7. First look at Westfield London’s £600m extension
8. ‘Made in Manchester’ is becoming a textiles reality
9. M&S restructures top fashion team
10. Exclusive: Missguided to launch franchise stores in the Middle East
April
1. Gender pay: Investigate fashion retail’s data
2. Tributes for menswear agents Nigel Eley and JP Cassidy
4. Fashion wakes up to the power of bedroom brands
5. Redundancies loom at Victoria Beckham
6. Hit or miss spring 18: womenswear
7. More changes at the top at M&S
8. Boohoo, Harrods and Adidas publish gender pay gap results
9. Exclusive: House of Fraser’s commercial director to exit
May
3. HoF launches CVA as sale deal confirmed
4. First look: Zara’s new digital Westfield store
5. Mothercare store closures revealed
6. Gymshark takes a bite of the sportswear market
7. Calvetron Brands goes into administration
8. Exclusive: Gareth Jones exits Missguided
June
3. Exclusive: House of Fraser swings axe on fashion teams
4. Drapers Footwear Awards winners 2018 revealed
5. Fiona Lambert to join River Island
6. Designer Kate Spade found dead
7. House of Fraser CVA revealed
8. Westfield reveals vision for the future of retail
9. Exclusive: Ted Baker womenswear director exits
July
1. Obituary: Retail veteran Don McCarthy has died
3. Former Net-a-Porter CEO Mark Sebba has died
4. Exclusive: Peter Ruis new job revealed
5. Exclusive: Ralph Lauren cuts senior UK staff
6. What does Gareth Southgate’s waistcoat mean for menswear?
7. The VF brand powerhouse: purpose behind the profits
8. The Original Factory Shop CVA approved
9. Missguided head of ecommerce exits
August
2. Exclusive: Philip Day in talks to take over HoF stores
3. Brands pull stock from House of Fraser
4. House of Fraser enters administration
5. Exclusive: Redundancies loom at Debenhams
6. Exclusive: House of Fraser distribution centres reopen
7. Exclusive: House of Fraser distribution centres close again
8. House of Fraser creditors owed £484m
9. Inside Adidas Group’s performance-enhancing HQ
September
1. Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group closes House of Fraser concessions
2. Exclusive: House of Fraser to axe remaining house brands
3. Mike Ashley slams ‘misleading’ House of Fraser directors
4. Asos to launch new ‘coming of age’ brand
5. Debenhams embarks on first rebrand in almost 20 years
6. River Island to launch online with Next
7. Exclusive: Supplier to cut jobs amid HoF fallout
9. Boohoo appoints new CEO in board reshuffle
October
1. First look: The O2’s Icon Outlet opens
2. Debenhams’ store closure list ‘negotiating tactic’, say property experts
3. Coast bought out of administration by Karen Millen
4. Management shake-up at Selfridges
5. First look: Coal Drops Yard opens in King’s Cross
6. Autumn Budget 2018: Business rates relief for indies confirmed
7. Ashley culls House of Fraser senior management team
8. Exclusive: Oasis and Warehouse name new CEO
9. Debenhams could accelerate store closures
November
1. More House of Fraser store closures confirmed
2. Exclusive: Supplier fallout at Debenhams
3. Drapers Awards 2018 winners revealed
4. House of Fraser readying more store closures
5. Beyoncé buys Philip Green out of Ivy Park
6. Retail and digital MD to leave Debenhams
7. Redundancies loom at House of Fraser head office
9. Inside Aldo Group: a family-run global footwear giant
December
1. Ray Kelvin takes leave of absence from Ted Baker
2. Mike Ashley: ‘Tax the web boys 20%’
3. Exclusive: River Island to launch new brand
4. Who are the most influential people in UK fashion retail in 2018?
6. Exclusive: Meg Lustman to exit Hobbs amid group shake-up
7. Exclusive: Clarks’ UK and Ireland sales bosses exit
8. Flat sales at Ted Baker as investigation launches
9. Exclusive: Zalando signs bevy of premium brands
