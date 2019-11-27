Revo names new CEO

Revo, the representative body for the UK retail property sector, appointed Vivienne King as its new chief executive.

King joins from Soho Housing Association where she has been chief executive since May 2016. Prior to this, she spent 21 years at London-based property developer The Crown Estate, latterly on the management committee as director of business operations and general counsel.

Since October 2015 she has been chair at Real Estate Balance – an association focussed on addressing the gender imbalance in the real estate sector.

King will replace Ed Cooke, who announced in September his intention to step down from the organisation after 11 years. He will hand over the role in March 2020.

On the appointment, Mark Robinson, Revo president, said: “The calibre of the candidates who we interviewed for the position of CEO is a testament to the leading role Revo is now playing in the industry. We’re very pleased to be appointing an industry leader with a fabulous track record in commercial delivery, but more importantly someone who shares our collective vision and values. Additionally, Vivienne’s background in helping shape government policy will maintain and enhance Revo’s voice at this crucial time.”

Revo has more than 2,300 members ranging from sole traders to FTSE 100 members across the private and public sectors.