Revo publishes shopping centre reopening guidance

Revo, the representative body for the UK retail property sector, has today released a framework of guidance aimed at supporting the reopening of shopping centres and retail parks in preparation for the easing of government enforced lockdown restrictions.

The framework, Considerations for Exiting Lockdown, is intended to support retail property owners in making their own preparations, and identifies communication, social distancing and hygiene as the priorities for reopening.

It covers considerations for communication, staff, supply chain, stores, social distancing, hygiene, health and safety, security, and building systems.

Some measures include considering shift work and sequential return to work patterns for staff to be brought back into the working environment if they have been placed on furlough; establishing team “bubbles” of small numbers who work together; and considering creating an agile office workforce with provision made for home working.

The full guidance can be found at revocommunity.org/coronavirus/home.

It will be shared with the British Retail Consortium and local authorities with the aim of ”achieving a coordinated approach”.

Revo is also supporting the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s Safe Workplaces Group on its guidance on the safe reopening of non-food retail (including real estate).

Revo chief executive Vivienne King said: “While there is a clear economic imperative to re-opening, public health is of paramount importance and we are committed to working with government and our members to ensure we are prepared for exiting lockdown safely.

“This framework is designed to support property owners in addressing the key safety challenges, namely managing hygiene, capacity and maintaining social distancing, and offering reassurance for the public.

“As controlled environments, retail parks and shopping centres are well-placed to adapt to the new environment and collaboration between property owners, retailers and local authorities will be crucial to ensure that this is an effective process and that operations are continuous.”