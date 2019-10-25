Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Richemont tie-up for former Lanvin creative director

25 October 2019By

Full screenAlber Elbaz (right) left Lanvin after his spring 16 show (left)

Former Lanvin creative director Alber Elbaz has partnered with Swiss luxury goods group Richemont to form joint venture AZfashion. 

While the exact nature of the new venture is not yet clear, AZfashion says it will be “an innovating and dynamic start-up [that focuses] on developing solutions for women of our times”. 

Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said: ”Upon hearing Alber Elbaz describe his vision for fashion and the projects it inspires in him, I was again struck by his creativity and insight. His talent and inventiveness, with his sensitivity towards women and their well-being, will be of great value to our group.”

The luxury group owns brands including Chloé, Alfred Dunhill and Lancel, and is also the largest shareholder in etail group Yoox Net-a-Porter

Elbaz held a 14-year tenure at french brand Lanvin, which ended abruptly in October 2015. He previously worked as a designer at Yves Saint Laurent (pictured above) and Guy Laroche. 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.