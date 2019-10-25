Richemont tie-up for former Lanvin creative director

While the exact nature of the new venture is not yet clear, AZfashion says it will be “an innovating and dynamic start-up [that focuses] on developing solutions for women of our times”.

Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said: ”Upon hearing Alber Elbaz describe his vision for fashion and the projects it inspires in him, I was again struck by his creativity and insight. His talent and inventiveness, with his sensitivity towards women and their well-being, will be of great value to our group.”

The luxury group owns brands including Chloé, Alfred Dunhill and Lancel, and is also the largest shareholder in etail group Yoox Net-a-Porter.

Elbaz held a 14-year tenure at french brand Lanvin, which ended abruptly in October 2015. He previously worked as a designer at Yves Saint Laurent (pictured above) and Guy Laroche.