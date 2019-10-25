Richemont tie-up for former Lanvin creative director

Former Lanvin creative director Alber Elbaz has partnered with Swiss luxury goods group Richemont to form joint venture AZfashion.
While the exact nature of the new venture is not yet clear, AZfashion says it will be “an innovating and dynamic start-up [that focuses] on developing solutions for women of our times”.
Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said: ”Upon hearing Alber Elbaz describe his vision for fashion and the projects it inspires in him, I was again struck by his creativity and insight. His talent and inventiveness, with his sensitivity towards women and their well-being, will be of great value to our group.”
The luxury group owns brands including Chloé, Alfred Dunhill and Lancel, and is also the largest shareholder in etail group Yoox Net-a-Porter.
Elbaz held a 14-year tenure at french brand Lanvin, which ended abruptly in October 2015. He previously worked as a designer at Yves Saint Laurent (pictured above) and Guy Laroche.
