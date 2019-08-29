Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty raises $50m

Lingerie brand Savage x Fenty has reportedly raised an additional $50m (£40m) in funding.

The investment takes the total funds raised to $70m (£57m), according to the Wall Street Journal.

The new funding comes from investors including rapper Jay-Z’s venture firm Marcy Venture Partners and private equity firm Avenir Growth Capital.

Savage x Fenty launched in 2018 and is stocked by Zalando and Asos among others.