River Island reopens online operations

On 26 March the retailer announced that it will be temporarily closing its distribution centre in Milton Keynes.

Now, having introduced new warehouse safety measures including upgraded Personal Protection Equipment for workers and digital thermometers for checks at the site entrance, the retailer is reopening its e-commerce operations.

In a company statement, the retailer said: ”A few weeks ago, we let you know that we were temporarily closing our warehouse. Covering the latest looks is no small thing and storing it takes a lot of space (around one million square feet to be more specific). Which is why we had to close for a bit; we needed to make some changes to our set-up so our team could come back confidently and safely in the current climate.

“We’ve been busy putting new systems and safety measures in place at our warehouse [deep cleaning of the entire site, two-metre distancing zones clearly marked out for our teams, Personal Protection Equipment upgraded for all colleagues, Updated safety signage installed in all areas and digital thermometers in place for walk in temperature checks]. This new set-up has been trialled and we’re happy with how it’s working and, more importantly, so are our teams. So, we’re pleased to say that we are now beginning to despatch orders to the UK and Ireland.”

However, it added, “We’re not back to ‘business as usual’, that’s just not how the world is right now, but we’re trying. We do expect some delay to our usual delivery times while we work things out and keep running vital process checks. All new orders should be processed within 14 days.”