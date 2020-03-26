River Island to close distribution centre

River Island has announced that it will be temporarily closing its distribution centre in Milton Keynes, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer said preparations for a temporary closure will be completed by the close of this week. All existing orders will be fulfilled, but any new online orders will not be processed until the distribution centre re-opens.

River Island has already closed all of its stores until further notice.

Will Kernan, CEO River Island said: “I am proud of the dedication of the River Island workforce in response to the huge challenges that we are all facing. The difficult choices we have made are to protect the health of our employees who are crucial to the long-term success of our business. I am saddened that this decision will have an impact on customers and partners and apologise for the inconvenience that they will experience until we re-open.

“I cannot say how long this closure is likely to remain in place, however we will be working to re-open as quickly as possible whilst strictly following government advice to ensure the safety of our communities. In the meantime, I would encourage customers to join our online social community where we will be in regular contact to ensure that we all stay connected and everyone can be updated about developments.”