Robert Perkins departs from Hotter

Perkins joined Hotter in June 2014 from outdoor footwear company inov-8 where he was CEO. Prior to this, he was Group CEO at Kukri Sports from July 2002 to December 2008.

Perkins has been a member of the BFA board since July 2016 and became chairman in March this year.

On his departure, he told Drapers: ”I’m planning to take some time off over the winter after 38 great years of CEO level roles in the footwear, sports and outdoor sectors. My immediate plan is to spend more time on my role as chairman of the British Footwear Association. Longer-term, I hope to use my broad, international experience, particularly of growing and restructuring footwear brands by working with one or two companies in an advisory or non-executive directorship roles.”

The departure comes following a flurry of appointments at Hotter. The footwear business appointed Claire Pearl as chief product officer this week after naming Adam Griggs as its new CFO earlier this month.

In March, the former chief executive of children’s shoe brand Start-Rite, Ian Watson, joined Hotter in the same role. He replaced Sara Prowse, who held the position for three years.