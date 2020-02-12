Rockport shifts to distributor model

US brand house The Rockport Company, which owns footwear brands Rockport, Aravon, Dunham and Reef, is moving its business in the UK and Ireland to a distributor model with Four Marketing.

Rockport chief executive Gregg Ribatt said the change would drive “deep consumer connections and high-quality growth in the future”.

Four Marketing CEO Charles Perez added: “There are huge opportunities for authentic, premium footwear brands in the UK and Ireland. and we are excited to help Rockport capitalise in these markets.”