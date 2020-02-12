Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Rockport shifts to distributor model

12 February 2020By

Full screenrockport

US brand house The Rockport Company, which owns footwear brands Rockport, Aravon, Dunham and Reef, is moving its business in the UK and Ireland to a distributor model with Four Marketing.

Rockport chief executive Gregg Ribatt said the change would drive “deep consumer connections and high-quality growth in the future”.

Four Marketing CEO Charles Perez added: “There are huge opportunities for authentic, premium footwear brands in the UK and Ireland. and we are excited to help Rockport capitalise in these markets.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.