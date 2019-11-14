Royal Mail injunction bans Christmas strikes

Royal Mail has secured a High Court injunction against a union ballot that could have led to strike action in the run-up to Christmas.

The company cited “irregularities” with the ballot, which delivered an overwhelming result in favour of industrial action.

Shane O’Riordain, managing director of regulation and corporate affairs at Royal Mail, said: “We did not take the decision to go to the High Court lightly. We sought to reach resolution outside the courts.

“We asked CWU [the Communication Workers Union] to confirm it would refrain from taking industrial action, based on clear evidence of planned and orchestrated breaches by CWU officials of their legal obligations. CWU declined to do so, and we then had no option but to resort to legal action.”

CWU described the ruling as an “utter outrage” in a statement on Twitter, and strongly denied Royal Mail’s claims.

Royal Mail has reaffirmed its commitment to invest £1.8bn to “turnaround and grow” its UK business.