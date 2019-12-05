Royal Mail reveals top 10 Black Friday hotspots

UK shoppers made the most online purchases in central London over the course of Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, Royal Mail has revealed.

Scottish shoppers were also big spenders. Kirkwall on the Orkney Islands in Scotland was second on Royal Mail’s list of online UK hotspots for the period, followed by Lerwick in the Shetland Isles, Llandrindod Wells, Inverness, Dumfries, Carlisle, north-west London, Shrewsbury and Galashiels.

The top 10 online shopping hotspots are based on analysis of parcels accepted into the Royal Mail network between 26 November and 3 December.

A spokesman for Royal Mail said: “We have looked at parcel delivery data across our network of delivery offices and this has revealed that central London is the UK’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday online shopping hotspot for 2019.

“The data shows that parcel delivery at Christmas is just as important for our rural customers as it is for our city customers. We take the planning for the festive period very seriously and start preparing for the next year the moment the current one is over.”

In December 2018, Royal Mail handled 164 million parcels, up 10% year on year.