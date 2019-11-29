Royal Mail strike appeal rejected

A union appeal against the injunction preventing Royal Mail staff from striking ahead of Christmas has been rejected by the Court of Appeal.

The Royal Mail secured a High Court injunction earlier this month against a union ballot that could have led to strike action in the run-up to Christmas.

Following yesterday’s decision, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) tweeted: ”We have just left the High Court. Our appeal was dismissed. Six hours of evidence and they took two minutes to come to a decision.

”The justice system in this country is an absolute farce.”

Had the postal strike gone ahead, it would have been the Royal Mail’s first national walk-out in a decade.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “Royal Mail is pleased that the Court of Appeal has upheld the High Court’s decision to grant an interim injunction against CWU, meaning that no industrial action can be taken before the completion of a lawful ballot.

“We did not take the decision to go to the High Court lightly. We sought to reach resolution outside the courts. It is vital that our colleagues are able to vote without any constraint imposed upon them by any other party.

“We want to reach agreement. As previously announced, we have written to CWU to say we want to enter into discussions without preconditions. Following this offer, we are hopeful that we can now follow on with meaningful discussions with the union to resolve this dispute.”