Sainsbury's appoints online clothing boss

Brown has spent almost nine years at Amazon, most recently as principal product manager for Alexa since January 2018. She joined Amazon in 2011 as head of fashion before becoming senior program manager for Amazon Fashion in Europe in January 2015.

Before that, Brown spent 11 years at Drapers magazine, and was editor from August 2009 to July 2011.

The appointment follows news that Sainsbury’s CEO Mike Coupe will retire at the end of May after six years at the helm of the British supermarket.

Sainsbury’s clothing arm, Tu, received a festive boost over the Christmas season. Sales rose by 4.4% compared to the same period last year.