Sainsbury’s CEO to retire

Mike Coupe is to retire after six years as Sainsbury’s CEO and fifteen years working for Sainsbury’s.

He will retire as CEO at the end of May but remain a director until 2 July, at which point he will retire from the company.

Retail and operations director Simon Roberts has been appointed as Coupe’s successor, and will start as CEO from 1 June.

Roberts has worked for Sainsbury’s since July 2017, and before that worked at Walgreens Boots Alliance as executive vice-president. He also spent 10 years at Marks & Spencer in divisional and regional store operations roles.

Chairman Martin Scicluna said: “Mike has spent more than 15 years working for Sainsbury’s and he has added enormous value to the business, to our colleagues and to our shareholders over that time.

“I am delighted to be able to confirm Simon Roberts as Mike’s successor. Simon has been extremely effective during his three years at Sainsbury’s, leading our store teams through great change in that time. Simon is a dedicated, determined and enthusiastic champion of the customer and of our colleagues and has overseen sustained improvements in our competitiveness during his time so far.”