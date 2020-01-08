Sainsbury's Christmas clothing sales up

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s clothing offer received a festive boost over the Christmas season, rising by 4.4% compared to the same period last year.

tu christmas jumper Tu Christmas jumper

Strong sales of womenswear and a sell-out range of novelty Christmas jumpers helped to lure in shoppers. Total full-price clothing sales for the 15 weeks to 4 January 2020, rose by almost 8%.

Mike Coupe, chief executive of J Sainsbury, said that a winter chill also helped sales. “The colder weather helped deliver strong clothing sales in the quarter and our Christmas, party and gifting ranges were all popular with customers,” he said.

In the week before Christmas, Sainsbury’s says it served over 32 million customers across both its Sainsbury’s and Argos sites.