Sainsbury’s pledges carbon neutrality

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has pledged to invest £1bn into becoming a “net zero” business by 2040.

Over the next 20 years, the supermarket has announced it will invest in reducing carbon emissions, food waste, plastic packaging and water usage, as well as increasing recycling, biodiversity and healthy and sustainable eating.

The pledge applies to the businesses own operations, and not to external suppliers.

The retailer’s current carbon footprint is one million tonnes, which equates to a 35% reduction over the last 15 years despite its space increasing by 46% over the same time frame.

The supermarket has already taken steps to reduce its environmental impact – in clothing, all plastic hangers are made from 100% recycled materials and around 5,000 tonnes of clothing is recycled or sent to charity partners each year.

Sainsbury’s CEO Mike Coupe commented: “Our commitment has always been to help customers live well for less, but we must recognise that living well now also means living sustainably.

“We recognise that we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to make the changes needed to help the planet exist sustainably. We have over 27 million customers each week and almost 180,000 colleagues, and we hope that we can collaborate across industries and sectors to help create momentum and drive meaningful change.”