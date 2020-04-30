Sainsbury's Tu clothing sales take 53% hit

Despite a 53% drop in clothing sales for the seven weeks to 25 April, Sainbury’s has announced its outlook for the year to March 201 is to be “broadly unchanged”.

Tu Clothing sales dropped 53% in the seven weeks to 25 April, while general merchandise in Sainsbury’s stores decreased by 22%. Total grocery sales across the group grew by 12% and total retail (excluding fuel) rose by 8%.

The supermarket expects a profit impact of over £500m for the coming financial year, due to coronavirus. This is a result of significant costs associated with protecting customers and colleagues, weaker fuel, general merchandise and clothing sales and lower financial services profitability.

However, it has been broadly offset by stronger grocery sales and approximately £450 million business rates relief. The retailer decided not to take up the government’s offer of furlough payments or delaying VAT payment.

The company’s full-year outlook is based on assumptions that lockdown restrictions will have eased by the end of June. However, it expects business to continue to be disrupted until mid-September.

It also assumes that consumer demand, particularly for general merchandise and clothing, will be impacted by weaker economic conditions thereafter.

The company is confident that it has sufficient cash and committed funding in place to meet obligations for the “foreseeable future”.

Amid the current crisis, the board has deferred any dividend payment decisions until later in the financial year, when there will be improved visibility on the potential impact of Covid-19 on the business.

Mike Coupe, chief executive, said: “The last few weeks have been an extraordinary time for our business. First and foremost, I want to say thank you to all of our colleagues. They have shown outstanding commitment and resilience over the past few weeks and I am in awe of their adaptability and the efforts they have made to continue to serve our customers. Across every part of the business, colleagues have played their part as we have done everything possible to feed the nation and to prioritise those who are least able to access food and other essential services.

“This is an unsettling time for everyone, but I am incredibly proud of the way the business has responded, continually adapting and responding to customer feedback. We will continue to work hard to provide food and other essential products to households across the UK and Ireland who are adapting to a new way of living.”

Meanwhile, for the 52 weeks to 7 March 2020 Tu Clothing sales grew by 1.2%. Tu clothing online sales grew by 47%, as more people choose to order clothing online for collection or home delivery. Tu clothing online, through both Sainsbury’s and Argos’s websites, has been ”very successful” and it has seen strong and profitable sales growth through this channel. The company said its strategic decision to reduce the number of promotions and change their timing has led to better markdown management.

Total group underlying profit before tax was down 2% to £586m in the period, while profit before tax was up 26% to £255m.

Group sales were down 0.1% year on year in the 12 months to £32.394m.