Saint Laurent skips Paris Fashion Week

Luxury fashion brand Saint Laurent has said it will not participate in any “pre-set” fashion week schedules in 2020, including Paris Fashion Week in September.

The French fashion house said: “Conscious of the current circumstance and its waves of radical change, Saint Laurent has decided to take control of its pace and reshape its schedule. Now more than ever, the brand will lead its own rhythm.”

Saint Laurent added that instead of showing through the traditional fashion week format, it will “launch its collections following a plan conceived with an up-to-date perspective, driven by creativity”.

Paris Fashion Week is scheduled to run from 28 September to 6 October. Industry body Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, has not said how or if the event will go ahead. Paris Fashion Week Men’s, due to be held in June, and Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture, due to be held in July, have already been cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British Fashion Council announced that London Fashion Week Men’s will stay in its dates of 12-14 June, but will be digitised and gender neutral. There have been no announcements on the format of September’s London Fashion Week as of yet, which is due to run 18-22 September.

Saint Laurent’s creative director is Anthony Vacarello, who has been at the helm of the label since 2016, taking over from Hedi Slimane.