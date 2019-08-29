Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Sales and profits soar at Lululemon UK

29 August 2019By Jill Geoghegan

Full screenLululemon align

Lululemon’s UK arm had a 42% jump in profit after tax to £1.2m in its most recent results compared to 2018.

The filing on Companies House for the year to 31 January 2019 also showed turnover at the business increased 38% year on year to £40.8m.

During the year Lululemon opened two new UK stores in Guilford and Manchester and a concession in Selfridges.

The number of employees increased to 279, up from 250.

