Sales and profits soar at Lululemon UK

Lululemon’s UK arm had a 42% jump in profit after tax to £1.2m in its most recent results compared to 2018.
The filing on Companies House for the year to 31 January 2019 also showed turnover at the business increased 38% year on year to £40.8m.
During the year Lululemon opened two new UK stores in Guilford and Manchester and a concession in Selfridges.
The number of employees increased to 279, up from 250.
