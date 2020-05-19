Sales drop at N Brown as it secures new finance

Sales at N Brown Group have dropped by 25% in the last six weeks as the retailer fights a “very uncertain environment”.

Clothing sales at the Manchester-based group, which owns JD Williams, Jacamo and Simply Be, were down by 48% over the same period. The business has seen significant growth in home and gifting categories, where sales were up by 74%.

N Brown Group has also secured new financing arrangements with lenders, including a £50m facility provided under the government’s Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Scheme (CLBILS.)

The retailer has taken a number of actions to minimise costs, including: an 80% reduction in marketing expenditure, furloughing 30% of staff, recruitment and salary freezes, voluntary pay reduction from the management board and senior leadership team, and deferring tax payments.

CEO Steve Johnson said: “In what remains a very uncertain environment, we have been balancing our number one priority of looking after our colleagues, with a commitment to continue serving our loyal customers, whilst ensuring the business has the resilience to navigate the various challenges we are facing.

“Our colleagues and suppliers have shown fantastic dedication and demonstrated real agility amid difficult conditions, and I am extremely grateful for their hard work.

“We are pleased to have secured support from both our banking partners and the government’s loan scheme, which help to strengthen our financial position and gives us the flexibility and certainty to manage through this challenging period. In addition, the immediate and substantive actions we took at the very outset of this crisis have supported our working capital positively in this period.”