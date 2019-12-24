Sales grow at Barbour

Turnover increased at heritage British brand Barbour by £22.8m to £225.1m for the year to 30 April 2019.

Operating profit was up £4.8m to £38.39m, compared with £33.5m in the year to 30 April 2018. Profit after tax was £31.1m, up from £27.1m in 2018.

The brand, which turned 125 this year, said the results showed the strength of the Barbour name, despite a “backdrop of uncertainty”.

“The growth was consistent across the majority of major wholesale and distributor markets, with growth realised across many of our product category focus areas,” said the brand in its report. “Operating profit increased by over £4.8m, despite a significant impact from House of Fraser falling into administration. The profit figure representing financial resilience and strength, despite increasing pressure on margin, the ever-increasing need to invest and continued foreign exchange challenges.

“Focus remains high on overhead cost control, while we strive to deliver excellent products and engaging consumer campaigns as well as unwavering commitment to excellent customer experience.”

Earlier this year, Dame Margaret Barbour won the Drapers Lifetime Achievement award for transforming Barbour into a global fashion phenomenon.