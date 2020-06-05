Sales plummet at Gap as pandemic bites

Gap Inc has reported a $1.2bn (£940m) operating loss during the first quarter of its 2020 financial year as a result of to store closures and lost sales during the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Net sales at the retail group, which includes Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, plunged by 43% year-on-year.
“While net sales and stores sales continued to reflect material declines in May as a result of closures, we saw over 100% growth in online sales during the month,” said Sonia Syngal, president and CEO of Gap Inc. “This online momentum, enabled by new omni-capabilities that have expanded the way customers can shop with us, leaves us well-positioned to fuel our brands going forward.”
She added: “Today we have more than 1,500 stores open in North America, ahead of plan, and as stay-at-home restrictions ease in many markets, we expect to have the vast majority of our North American stores re-opened in June.”
Gap Inc suspended rent payments for closed stores in early April and said it remains in “active discussions” with landlords. The retailer is also undertaking a strategic review of its store estate, particularly for its Gap and Banana Republic fascia.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.