Sales rise at Studio Retail Group

Sales at online retail business Studio Retail Group, formerly called Findel, have risen by 55% year on year over the past 11 weeks.

However, growth was driven by demand for toys, games, electricals, fitness, and garden goods, rather than fashion categories.

The value retailer, which sells womenswear, menswear and kidswear, said it has increased its number of active customers to 2 million.

Phil Maudsley, CEO of Studio Retail Group, said “Studio’s multi-year transformation to become a digital value retailer means we have been well-placed to adapt to the current environment.

”The overall market does remain volatile, and we are cautious about the risks to customer incomes for the remainder of the year. However, we have positioned ourselves strongly to manage these risks, and longer term, we are well-positioned to respond to any permanent shifts in online consumer behaviour.”

In April, Studio Retail Group accessed various credit facilities in a bid to protect the business amid the coronavirus.