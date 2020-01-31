Sales surge at Amazon

Total net sales at Amazon rose 21% to $87.4bn (£66.6bn) for the three months to 31 December as the online giant increased its investment in faster shipping over the Christmas period.

Operating profit increased to $3.9bn (£3bn) in the period, up from $3.8bn (£2.9bn) the previous year.

For the year, sales were up by 20% at $280.5bn (£210.8bn) with profits 15% higher at $11.6bn (£8.7bn).

“We’ve made Prime delivery faster – the number of items delivered to US customers with Prime’s free one-day and same-day delivery more than quadrupled this quarter compared to last year,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

Bezos also said customers had responded to improvements in its Prime loyalty club offer, with more people signing up as Prime subscribers over the quarter than ever before. The total number is now 150 milion globally - up 50% on the last figure provided by Amazon in 2018.